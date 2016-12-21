BRIEF-Netshoes reports Q1 loss per share $0.57
* Netshoes (Cayman) qtrly net income was negative r$37.7 million compared to negative r$61.6 million net income in 1Q-2016
Dec 21 Oasmia Pharmaceutical Ab
* Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB says an overall analysis of all adverse events recorded in study defined 180 mg/m as level for dose-limiting toxicity
* Oasmia Pharmaceutical reports positive results from study on weekly administration of Apealea
* Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB says pre-defined, dose-limiting toxicity as defined in study protocol was not reached until 250 mg/m per week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Netshoes (Cayman) qtrly net income was negative r$37.7 million compared to negative r$61.6 million net income in 1Q-2016
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter financial results