BRIEF-Netshoes reports Q1 loss per share $0.57
* Netshoes (Cayman) qtrly net income was negative r$37.7 million compared to negative r$61.6 million net income in 1Q-2016
Dec 21 Incyte Corp
* Incyte and Merus announce global strategic research collaboration to discover and develop bispecific antibodies
* Incyte to make up-front payment of $120 million and purchase $80 million of Merus common shares
* Merus eligible to receive potential development, regulatory and commercial milestones and sales royalties
* Parties have agreed to collaborate on development and commercialization of up to 11 bispecific antibody programs
* Merus will retain all rights to develop and commercialize approved products in united states
* Merus also has option to co-fund development of product candidates arising from two other programs
* Incyte - for eight programs merus to be eligible to get potential development, regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to $350 million per program
* Incyte will develop and commercialize approved products arising from program outside united states
* For eight programs Incyte has agreed to independently fund all development and commercialization activities
* Merus also eligible to receive tiered royalties ranging from 6 to 10 percent on global sales of approved products under 8 programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter financial results