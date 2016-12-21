BRIEF-Global Brokerage Inc Q1 revenue $45.9 million
* Global Brokerage Inc - "we believe that potential delisting raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern"
Dec 21 Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd
* Shenzhen Dongwo Runze agreed to purchase, 51.5% equity interests in project company
* Unit Yuzhou Grand Future, Shenzhen Dongwo Runze and project company entered into equity transfer agreement
* It is expected that a gain of approximately RMB14.6 million will be accrued to group as result of equity transfer
* Deal for consideration of RMB1.20 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 15 The acting head of the U.S. derivatives regulator will make a major announcement about financial technology, commonly called fintech, on Wednesday at the New York Stock Exchange, according to an announcement posted on Monday.