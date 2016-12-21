Dec 21 Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd

* Shenzhen Dongwo Runze agreed to purchase, 51.5% equity interests in project company

* Unit Yuzhou Grand Future, Shenzhen Dongwo Runze and project company entered into equity transfer agreement

* It is expected that a gain of approximately RMB14.6 million will be accrued to group as result of equity transfer

* Deal for consideration of RMB1.20 billion