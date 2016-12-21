US STOCKS-Wall St hit records as technology, energy stocks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes bylines)
Dec 21 South Indian Bank Ltd :
* Says to issue equity shares of face value of INR 1 each on a rights basis in ratio of 1:3 Source text: bit.ly/2i0dp9G Further company coverabit.ly/2i0dp9Gge:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes bylines)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Updates to early afternoon)