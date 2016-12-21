BRIEF-Netshoes reports Q1 loss per share $0.57
* Netshoes (Cayman) qtrly net income was negative r$37.7 million compared to negative r$61.6 million net income in 1Q-2016
Dec 21 Delta Air Lines Inc
* Co and Aeroméxico accepted final order issued by U.S. Department of Transportation granting them antitrust immunity
* Delta Air Lines - accepted final order issued by U.S. Department of Transportation allowing the airlines to establish a joint cooperation agreement
* Delta Air Lines - agreement will establish largest transborder alliance between Mexico and United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter financial results