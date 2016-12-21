Dec 21 Ktl International Holdings Group Ltd
* On 13 december 2016 offeror, vendor and guarantors entered
into sale and purchase agreement
* Vendor has agreed to sell, sale shares, representing
61.44% of entire issued share capital of co
* Application has been made by company for resumption of
trading in shares on stock exchange on 22 dec
* Consideration for sale shares pursuant to sale and
purchase agreement is HK$594.7 million
* Offeror is HNA aviation investment holding company ltd;
vendor is KTL International Holdings Limited
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: