Dec 21 Ktl International Holdings Group Ltd

* On 13 december 2016 offeror, vendor and guarantors entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Vendor has agreed to sell, sale shares, representing 61.44% of entire issued share capital of co

* Application has been made by company for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange on 22 dec

* Consideration for sale shares pursuant to sale and purchase agreement is HK$594.7 million

* Offeror is HNA aviation investment holding company ltd; vendor is KTL International Holdings Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: