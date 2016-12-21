Dec 21 Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT

* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT says issuance of additional $10.5 million principal amount of 5.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

* Exercise of over-allotment option increases total gross proceeds of offering to $80.5 million

* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT says proceeds of offering, together with existing resources, to repay Brazilian term loans maturing on Dec 21, 2016