BRIEF-Global Brokerage Inc Q1 revenue $45.9 million
* Global Brokerage Inc - "we believe that potential delisting raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern"
Dec 21 Middlefield Can-global REIT Income Fund :
* Filed a notice with TSX and received its approval to make a normal course issuer bid
* Middlefield Can-Global REIT Income Fund - fund may, during 12 month period from December 28 buy on TSX up to 331,054 units, being 10% of public float Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 15 The acting head of the U.S. derivatives regulator will make a major announcement about financial technology, commonly called fintech, on Wednesday at the New York Stock Exchange, according to an announcement posted on Monday.