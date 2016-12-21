BRIEF-Global Brokerage Inc Q1 revenue $45.9 million
* Global Brokerage Inc - "we believe that potential delisting raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern"
Dec 21 Euronext NV :
* Cenergy Holdings begins trading on Euronext Brussels
* With an initial reference price set at 0.61 euros ($0.6371) per share, Cenergy Holdings reaches a total market capitalisation of 116 million euros
* Cenergy Holdings is born from cross-border merger by absorption of Greek listed companies Corinth Pipeworks and Hellenic Cables
* Cenergy Holdings is listed on both Euronext Brussels (Compartment C) and Athens Stock Exchange. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9574 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Global Brokerage Inc - "we believe that potential delisting raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern"
WASHINGTON, May 15 The acting head of the U.S. derivatives regulator will make a major announcement about financial technology, commonly called fintech, on Wednesday at the New York Stock Exchange, according to an announcement posted on Monday.