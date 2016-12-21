Dec 21 Euronext NV :

* Cenergy Holdings begins trading on Euronext Brussels

* With an initial reference price set at 0.61 euros ($0.6371) per share, Cenergy Holdings reaches a total market capitalisation of 116 million euros

* Cenergy Holdings is born from cross-border merger by absorption of Greek listed companies Corinth Pipeworks and Hellenic Cables

* Cenergy Holdings is listed on both Euronext Brussels (Compartment C) and Athens Stock Exchange. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9574 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)