Dec 21 Ebro Foods SA :

* Says to propose dividend of 0.57 euro ($0.595) per share to be paid during FY 2017

* To pay out the dividend in three installments of 0.19 euro per share each on April 3, June 30 and Oct. 2 in 2017

