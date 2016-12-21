BRIEF-Widepoint Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $18.6 million versus $20.5 million
Dec 21 Telemasters Holdings Ltd :
* Says unaudited consolidated results for 3 month period ended Sept.30 2016 & dividend declaration
* Says revenue for Q1 is up by 8.74 pct compared to previous quarter
* Says net asset value per share increased from 78.76 cents at beginning of period to 79.45 cents after paying a dividend of 0.5 cents per share
* Dividend of 0.5 cents per share was declared
* Says HEPS for 3 months to Sept.30 falls to 1.19 cents versus 1.57 cents year ago
* Says EPS has fallen from 1.57 cents per share to 1.19 cents per share for quarter
* SOCIAL REALITY INC - REAFFIRMS 2017 GUIDANCE OF REVENUE BETWEEN $45 MILLION AND $50 MILLION