Dec 21 Telemasters Holdings Ltd :

* Says unaudited consolidated results for 3 month period ended Sept.30 2016 & dividend declaration

* Says revenue for Q1 is up by 8.74 pct compared to previous quarter

* Says net asset value per share increased from 78.76 cents at beginning of period to 79.45 cents after paying a dividend of 0.5 cents per share

* Dividend of 0.5 cents per share was declared

* Says HEPS for 3 months to Sept.30 falls to 1.19 cents versus 1.57 cents year ago

* Says EPS has fallen from 1.57 cents per share to 1.19 cents per share for quarter