Dec 21 Jian Epayment Systems Ltd
* Company and underwriter entered into underwriting
agreement
* Underwriter has agreed to underwrite all underwritten
shares subject to terms and conditions set out in underwriting
agreement
* Intends to apply net proceeds from rights issue for
repayment of director's loan and general working capital of
group
* Board proposes to raise not less than approximately
hk$22.2 million and not more than approximately hk$24.7 million
* Estimated net proceeds of rights issue will be not less
than hk$20.8 million and not more than hk$23.1 million
* Co to issue not less than 258.3 million rights shares and
not more than 287.2 million rights shares at price of hk$0.086
per share
* Underwriter is Guoyuan Capital (Hong Kong) Limited
