BRIEF-Global Brokerage Inc Q1 revenue $45.9 million
* Global Brokerage Inc - "we believe that potential delisting raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern"
Dec 21 Ibstock Plc :
* Says Justin Read appointed as an independent non-executive director of company with effect from Jan. 1 2017
* Justin read is currently group finance director of Segro Plc, a position which he has held since August 2011
WASHINGTON, May 15 The acting head of the U.S. derivatives regulator will make a major announcement about financial technology, commonly called fintech, on Wednesday at the New York Stock Exchange, according to an announcement posted on Monday.