BRIEF-Bioverativ appoints Geno J. Germano to company's board
* Bioverativ appoints Geno J. Germano to company's board of directors
Dec 21 elexxion AG :
* Martin Klarenaar confirmed for another 5 years as sole management board member
* Outlook 2016: revenue slightly below previous year's level
* Tian Ying now holds 55 percent in elexxion AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Milestone Scientific reports 53% increase in handpiece sales attributable to USA and Canada for the first quarter of 2017