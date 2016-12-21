Dec 21 A8 New Media Group Ltd

* On 19 december 2016, company and subscriber entered into subscription agreement

* Pursuant to agreement co agreed to allot and issue subscription shares at subscription price of hk$0.41 per share

* Gross proceeds and net proceeds from subscription will be approximately hk$382.0 million and approximately hk$380.5 million respectively

* Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares on 22 december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: