BRIEF-Bioverativ appoints Geno J. Germano to company's board
* Bioverativ appoints Geno J. Germano to company's board of directors
Dec 21 Vigmed Holding AB (publ) :
* Vigmed, together with its distribution partners, wins tenders in France and Sweden Source text: bit.ly/2h1BfA3
* Milestone Scientific reports 53% increase in handpiece sales attributable to USA and Canada for the first quarter of 2017