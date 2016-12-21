BRIEF-Widepoint Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $18.6 million versus $20.5 million
Dec 21 Get Holdings Ltd
* Company proposes to raise approximately hk$77.0 million
* Net proceeds from rights issue (after deducting estimated expenses) will be approximately hk$73.0 million
* Net proceeds intended to be used to redeem convertible notes
* Proposes to raise hk$77.0 million by issuing 148.1 million rights shares at subscription price of hk$0.52 per rights share
* SOCIAL REALITY INC - REAFFIRMS 2017 GUIDANCE OF REVENUE BETWEEN $45 MILLION AND $50 MILLION