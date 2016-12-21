Dec 21 Mondo TV SpA :

* Says process for admission to negotiation on Spanish Mercado Alternativo Bursatil (MAB) of Mondo TV Iberoamerica has been positively completed

* Date for start of negotiation is Dec. 23

* The opening price will be 1.53 euros ($1.60) per share