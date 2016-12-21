BRIEF-Vipshop Holdings Q1 revenue RMB 15.95 billion
* Vipshop reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 21 Mondo TV SpA :
* Says process for admission to negotiation on Spanish Mercado Alternativo Bursatil (MAB) of Mondo TV Iberoamerica has been positively completed
* Date for start of negotiation is Dec. 23
* The opening price will be 1.53 euros ($1.60) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9573 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Greenlight Capital reports share stake of 54.8 million shares in General Motors versus share stake of 13.2 million shares - sec filing