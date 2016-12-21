BRIEF-FirstCash announces tender offer and consent solicitation
* FirstCash Inc says has commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of $200 million aggregate outstanding principal amount of its 6.75% senior notes due 2021
Dec 21 Tbc Bank Group Plc
* Says unit JSC TBC Bank has signed two loan agreements in total amount of $55 million with Netherlands Development Finance Company (FMO)
* Says proceeds will be used to finance investment projects promoted by micro & SME companies in Georgia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* FirstCash Inc says has commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of $200 million aggregate outstanding principal amount of its 6.75% senior notes due 2021
* Firstcash announces commencement of offering of senior notes