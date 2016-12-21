BRIEF-FirstCash announces tender offer and consent solicitation
* FirstCash Inc says has commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of $200 million aggregate outstanding principal amount of its 6.75% senior notes due 2021
Dec 21 Bankinter SA :
* To pay out third dividend from FY 2016 results of net 0.04166 euro per share on Dec. 28
* Firstcash announces commencement of offering of senior notes