BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 21 Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros SA (BME) :
* To pay second dividend from FY 2016 results of net 0.486 euro per share on Dec. 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Greenlight Capital reports share stake of 54.8 million shares in General Motors versus share stake of 13.2 million shares - sec filing