BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 21 Colony Starwood Homes
* Colony starwood homes - on December 16, co through a unit entered into a fourth amendment-SEC filing
* Colony starwood homes says fourth amendment extends maturity date of legacy sway credit agreement to June 15, 2017- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
* Greenlight Capital reports share stake of 54.8 million shares in General Motors versus share stake of 13.2 million shares - sec filing