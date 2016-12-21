BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 21 Deutsche Boerse Ag
* Says Deutsche Börse AG is exercising a third and also final call option on shares in Tradegate AG and will thereby increase its approximately 15-percent stake in Tradegate to almost 20 percent Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2hVEg9J Further company coverage:
* Greenlight Capital reports share stake of 54.8 million shares in General Motors versus share stake of 13.2 million shares - sec filing