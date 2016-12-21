BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines Q4 earnings per share $0.04
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-F, annual report
Dec 21 Magellan Petroleum Corp
* Magellan Petroleum- on Dec 19, Tellurian Investments Inc, entered into a common stock purchase agreement with total delaware, unit of Total S.A.
* Magellan Petroleum Corp - amendmend permits increase in maximum number of shares of tellurian common stock from 10 million to 13 million
* Magellan Petroleum Corp- merger agreement amendment has been approved by board of directors of each of Magellan and Tellurian
* Magellan Petroleum-under stock agreement, Tellurian will sell,issue to total, about 35.3 million shares of tellurian for purchase price of about $207 million
* Magellan Petroleum Corp - amendment extends 'outside date' from january 31, 2017 to february 28, 2017 - sec filing
* Magellan Petroleum-amendment requires magellan to appoint 1 board designee of total to board of magellan effective upon closing of merger
May 15 Eldorado Gold Corp agreed on Monday to purchase fellow Canadian mining company Integra Gold Corp for C$590 million ($432.4 million) in the latest move by gold miners to opt for less risky geopolitical regions in a lackluster gold market.