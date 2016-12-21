BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 21 Iteris Inc
* Bylaw amendment was effective December 15, 2016 - SEC filing
* Bylaw amendment was effective December 15, 2016
* Iteris stockholders approved amendment to bylaws,changing size of board to not less than 6 nor more than 11,with exact number to be initially set at 6
* Bridgeline Digital qtrly loss per share $0.03