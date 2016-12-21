BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 21 Synopsys Inc
* Injunction also prohibits Atoptech's support of products after March 2017
* Synopsys obtains injunction in copyright suit against Atoptech
* California federal district court has issued a permanent injunction against Atoptech and in favor of synopsys
* Bridgeline Digital qtrly loss per share $0.03