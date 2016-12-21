Dec 21 Spartannash Co :

* Spartannash Co- on December 20, entered into an amendment to company's amended and restated loan and security agreement

* Spartannash Co - amendment provides ability to increase size of term loan to $60 million from approximately $27 million

* Spartannash Co - amendment extends maturity date of term loan from January 8, 2020 to December 20, 2021