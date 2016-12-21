BRIEF-Dynatronics Corp Q3 sales $7.7 million
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic $0.28
Dec 21 Glu Mobile Inc
* Says the acquisition includes all rights to quizup and certain other assets, including about $1.2 million in cash
* Says on dec 19, co acquired substantially all of intangible assets and certain other assets of plain vanilla corp
* Glu mobile inc- on december 15, 2016, board increased size of board from eight directors to nine directors- sec filing
* Glu mobile - in exchange, glu agreed to forgive and cancel $7.5 million of convertible promissory notes of plain vanilla held by glu
* Bovie Medical Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and introduces fiscal year 2017 financial outlook