* Zoetis -company will have the right to increase the commitments under the credit agreement to up to $1.5 billion

* Zoetis Inc - on December 21, 2016, Zoetis Inc entered into a revolving credit agreement with a syndicate of banks - sec filing

* Zoetis Inc- revolving credit agreement providing for a five-year $1.0 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility