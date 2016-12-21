BRIEF-Dynatronics Corp Q3 sales $7.7 million
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic $0.28
Dec 21 Zoetis Inc :
* Zoetis -company will have the right to increase the commitments under the credit agreement to up to $1.5 billion
* Zoetis Inc - on December 21, 2016, Zoetis Inc entered into a revolving credit agreement with a syndicate of banks - sec filing
* Zoetis Inc- revolving credit agreement providing for a five-year $1.0 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility
* Bovie Medical Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and introduces fiscal year 2017 financial outlook