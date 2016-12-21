BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 22 Starpharma Holdings Ltd
* Starpharma receives $3.5m research and development tax incentive refund-spl.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
May 15 A new variant of the WannaCry "ransomware" attack surfaced on Monday, according to cyber security firm Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, which it said it had stopped from damaging computers by activating a "kill switch" in the software.