BRIEF-The ONE Group names Linda Siluk to act as interim CFO
* Qtrly comparable sales for owned and managed stk units increased 2.7%
Dec 22 Silverman Holdings Ltd
* Entered into subscription agreement with subscriber, Aim Right and Liu Zhihua
* Deal for aggregate principal amount of hk$300.00 million
* Estimated net proceeds of subscription after deduction of expenses, will amount to approximately HK$295.35 million
* Subscriber is dragon capital entertainment fund one lp
* Q1 sales rose 19 percent to $40.1 million