BRIEF-FirstCash announces tender offer and consent solicitation
* FirstCash Inc says has commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of $200 million aggregate outstanding principal amount of its 6.75% senior notes due 2021
Dec 21 Bancorp Inc :
* On December 15, 2016, court approved terms of stipulation and agreement of settlement - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2hV9AoW) Further company coverage:
* FirstCash Inc says has commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of $200 million aggregate outstanding principal amount of its 6.75% senior notes due 2021
* Firstcash announces commencement of offering of senior notes