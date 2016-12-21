BRIEF-Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 665,000 shares in Varex Imaging Corp
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 665,000 shares in Varex Imaging Corp - SEC filing
Dec 21 (Reuters) -
* A new human H7N9 avian flu case was reported in Xiamen City, East China's Fujian Province - Xinhua
* The district government has ordered a halt to poultry sales in the district as of Thursday to reduce the risk of infection - Xinhua Source text for Eikon:
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 665,000 shares in Varex Imaging Corp - SEC filing
* Mustang Bio reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent corporate highlights