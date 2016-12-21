BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines Q4 earnings per share $0.04
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-F, annual report
Dec 21 Renoworks Software Inc
* Renoworks software inc says conversion of note receivable results in company having a 33 1/3% ownership of remote sales force inc
* Renoworks software inc says converted non-negotiable, convertible revolving note receivable into an equity stake of remote sales force inc
May 15 Eldorado Gold Corp agreed on Monday to purchase fellow Canadian mining company Integra Gold Corp for C$590 million ($432.4 million) in the latest move by gold miners to opt for less risky geopolitical regions in a lackluster gold market.