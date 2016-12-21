Dec 21 Euronext:

* A total of 574,565 new ordinary shares issued by Eckert & Ziegler Bebig SA, with reference price of 8.8 euros ($9.18), will be listed on the market Euronext Brussels as of December 23, 2016

* The reason for this capital increase is a private placement Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9587 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)