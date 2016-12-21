Dec 21 Air Liquide :

* Wins several contracts for future European launcher Ariane 6

* Contracts are for supply of cryogenic equipments for propulsion of future European launcher Ariane 6

* Contracts also for design and production of cryogenic fluid systems of new Ariane launcher system (Ela4) of Guiana Space Center

* Contracts for sale of those equipments, amounting to more than 100 million euros ($104.25 million), will be executed over the next three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9592 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)