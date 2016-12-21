BRIEF-Support.com reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations
Dec 21 Air Liquide :
* Wins several contracts for future European launcher Ariane 6
* Contracts are for supply of cryogenic equipments for propulsion of future European launcher Ariane 6
* Contracts also for design and production of cryogenic fluid systems of new Ariane launcher system (Ela4) of Guiana Space Center
* Contracts for sale of those equipments, amounting to more than 100 million euros ($104.25 million), will be executed over the next three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9592 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ampliphi Biosciences reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business highlights