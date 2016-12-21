BRIEF-Support.com reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations
Dec 21 Spectra Energy Corp
* Spectra Energy - Notice from CFIUS, has concluded review of combination of company and Enbridge - SEC filing
* Spectra Energy - Determined there are no unresolved national security concerns with respect to proposed combination with Enbridge - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2hHSoTe) Further company coverage:
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations
* Ampliphi Biosciences reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business highlights