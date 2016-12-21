BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 21 (Reuters) -
* HG Vora Capital Management reports 9.95 pct passive stake in Tronc Inc as of Dec 21 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2ifND0b) Further company coverage:
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
* Greenlight Capital reports share stake of 54.8 million shares in General Motors versus share stake of 13.2 million shares - sec filing