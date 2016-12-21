BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 21 Logo Yazilim :
* Revises 2016 guidance, which was announced on September 6, 2016
* 2016 revenue outlook revised to 191.1 million lira ($54.51 million)
* 2016 EBITDA outlook revised to 88.1 million lira
* Outlook revision due to revenues and operational profitability that have been realized above previous guidance and recorded one-off expenses below the EBITDA line impacting profit before tax
($1 = 3.5059 liras)
* Bridgeline Digital qtrly loss per share $0.03