BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines Q4 earnings per share $0.04
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-F, annual report
Dec 21 Taseko Mines Ltd:
* Taseko receives final permit for florence copper test facility
* United States Environmental Protection agency issued final required permit to construct and operate phase 1 test facility in Florence
* Underground injection control permit will become effective on January 30, 2017
May 15 Eldorado Gold Corp agreed on Monday to purchase fellow Canadian mining company Integra Gold Corp for C$590 million ($432.4 million) in the latest move by gold miners to opt for less risky geopolitical regions in a lackluster gold market.