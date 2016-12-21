BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines Q4 earnings per share $0.04
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-F, annual report
Dec 21 Hormel Foods Corp
* CEO Jeffrey Ettinger's FY 2016 total compensation $12.2 million versus $9.46 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
* CFO Jody Feragen's FY 2016 total compensation $4.0 million versus $3.1 million in FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/2ifUJ4S Further company coverage:
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-F, annual report
May 15 Eldorado Gold Corp agreed on Monday to purchase fellow Canadian mining company Integra Gold Corp for C$590 million ($432.4 million) in the latest move by gold miners to opt for less risky geopolitical regions in a lackluster gold market.