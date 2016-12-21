BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 21 Springbot Inc:
* Springbot Inc says it has raised about $10 million in equity financing from total offering amount of about $10 million - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2hUfrIs)
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
* Greenlight Capital reports share stake of 54.8 million shares in General Motors versus share stake of 13.2 million shares - sec filing