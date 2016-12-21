Dec 21 Sanderson Farms Inc -

* Sanderson Farms Inc - Comments on Georgia Department of Agriculture's suspension of Georgia Dock Price

* Sanderson Farms -Priced portion of co's production from its tray pack plants based on formulas that used Georgia Dock Whole Bird Price as its base

* Sanderson farms -For interim period until new benchmark is established, co, customers agreed on pricing formula that is similar to what is already in place

* Sanderson Farms says have had positive conversations with customers and do not expect suspension of Georgia Dock Price to affect business