Dec 21 Source: S&P

* S&P - Chicago Midway Airport Second-Lien Revenue Bonds downgrade to 'AA+/A-1' from 'AA+/A-1+'

* S&P on Chicago Midway Airport Second-Lien Revenue Bonds-downgrade reflects liquidity support of substitute direct-pay letter of credit from Bank Of Montreal Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2hIgBsJ]