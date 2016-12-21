BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 21 Kleopatra Holdings 1 SCA
* Kleopatra Holdings 1 SCA files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
* Kleopatra Holdings 1 SCA says it intends to list its common stock on nyse under the symbol "KP"
* Kleopatra Holdings 1 SCA says the co is to be renamed Klöckner Pentaplast Inc
* Kleopatra Holdings 1 SCA says Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs are among underwriters to the IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2hb2xao) Further company coverage:
* Bridgeline Digital qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: