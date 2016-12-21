BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 21 Gp Strategies Corp :
* Gp Strategies Corp- on Dec. 15, entered into a fifth amended and restated financing and security agreement
* Gp Strategies - agreement provides for new revolving credit facility with up to a maximum principal amount of $100 million, expiring on December 31, 2021
* Gp Strategies Corp- credit agreement provides for a term loan in principal amount of $40 million maturing on April 30, 2020
* Gp Strategies - new term loan used to refinance $11.1 million remaining balance of existing term loan Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ibYf4t) Further company coverage:
* Bridgeline Digital qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: