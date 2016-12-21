Dec 21 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Alexion announces top-line results from phase 2/3 protect study of eculizumab (soliris) for the prevention of delayed graft function (DGF) after kidney transplantation

* Primary endpoint of incidence of DGF with a two-dose regimen of eculizumab compared with placebo did not reach statistical significance