BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 21 Micron Technology Inc
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $4.35 billion to $4.70 billion
* Sees Q2 2017 diluted EPS in range of $0.58 - $0.68
* Sees Q2 2017 gross margin 31 pct to 34 pct
* Sees Q2 2017 operating expenses $590 million to $640 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $3.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bridgeline Digital qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: