BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 21 AveXis Inc :
* AveXis Inc - company now expects to initiate planned study of AVXS-101 in SMA type 2 patients in Q2 2017
* AveXis Inc - expects to initiate a U.S. pivotal trial of AVXS-101 in patients with SMA type 1 in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
* Bridgeline Digital qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: