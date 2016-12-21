Dec 21 AveXis Inc :

* AveXis Inc - company now expects to initiate planned study of AVXS-101 in SMA type 2 patients in Q2 2017

* AveXis Inc - expects to initiate a U.S. pivotal trial of AVXS-101 in patients with SMA type 1 in first half of 2017