BRIEF-Greenlight Capital quadruples stake in General Motors to 54.8 mln shares
* Greenlight Capital reports share stake of 54.8 million shares in General Motors versus share stake of 13.2 million shares - sec filing
Dec 21 Raymond James Financial Inc :
* Raymond James Financial - Nov record net loans at Raymond James Bank of $15.5 billion grew 15 percent over last year's Nov and 2 percent over preceding month
* Raymond James Financial reports November 2016 operating data
* Nov. total securities commissions and fees of $336 million increased 25 percent compared to November 2015
* Nov. financial assets under management reached $77.8 billion, up 13 percent over November 2015
* Raymond James - Nov client assets under administration reached $608.1 billion, reflecting growth of 20 percent over nov 2015 and 1 percent over october 2016
* Raymond James Financial -investment banking revenues continued to be soft in Nov.; expect activity levels "to remain subdued throughout holiday season" Further company coverage:
May 15 Brighthouse Financial, the consumer life insurance and annuity unit created by MetLife, Inc, on Monday unveiled its first new product, a deferred annuity whose performance is tied to one of three investment indexes.